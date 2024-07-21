Mobile Internet, bulk SMS services suspended in Haryana's Nuh
By IANS | Published: July 21, 2024 05:26 PM2024-07-21T17:26:12+5:302024-07-21T17:30:07+5:30
Chandigarh, July 21 The Haryana government has suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services in the state's Nuh district for 24 hours until 6 p.m. on Monday, owing to concerns of communal tension.
According to an official, the decision was taken to prevent the spread of rumours and misinformation through social media ahead of a planned religious procession.
However, SMSes related to banking and mobile recharge have been exempted from the suspension.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor