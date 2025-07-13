Mobile internet services suspended in Haryana's Nuh owing to Jalabhishek Yatra

Chandigarh, July 13 Ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, the Haryana government on Sunday suspended mobile internet services, bulk SMS, excluding banking and mobile recharge, and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls, in the jurisdiction of Nuh district till 9 p.m. of July 14, citing apprehensions of potential unrest and misuse of digital platforms to spread misinformation.

A holiday in government and private schools in the Nuh district witnessed unrest in the past, on Monday has also been announced. The Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra begins from Nalhar Mahadev Mandir, from where the devotees proceed to Jhir Mandir in Ferozepur Jhirka.

Sharing details, an official spokesperson said, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra issued the order in view of potential disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in the district. The spokesperson said the mobile internet services have been suspended to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, X, etc, on mobile phones and SMS.

The spokesman said that this order has been issued after taking utmost care of public convenience by exempting individual SMS, mobile recharge, banking SMS, voice calls, internet services provided by broadband and lease lines of corporate and domestic households, thus not affecting the commercial and financial interest of the state and basic domestic needs of individuals.

All telecom service providers of Haryana have been directed to ensure compliance with the order. Any person found guilty of violating the order will be liable for legal action, added the spokesman.

"The order is a precautionary measure to maintain public peace and prevent any possible law and order disturbance," the Home Department said, adding that the decision balances security needs with public convenience by exempting essential services.

