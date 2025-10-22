Mobile, jacket found on river bank, Rajasthan medical student goes missing in Russia

Jaipur, Oct 22 A 21-year-old youth from Alwar, Ajit Chaudhary, has gone missing in Russia, where he was pursuing an MBBS degree at Buxar State University in Ufa.

His family had sold three bighas of land to fund his education.

On October 20, Russian Police recovered his jacket and mobile phone from a riverbank in Ufa. Four hours later, his shoes were also found nearby.

According to reports, Ajit, a resident of Kafanwada village in Laxmangarh, has been missing since 11 pm on October 19.

His roommate informed police that Ajit had gone to get milk from the warden but never returned.

Due to language barriers, most communication between the family and local authorities has been through Ajit’s roommate.

Ajit’s uncle, Bhoom Singh, said, “On October 20, the family received a call from the Russian Police. We were confused initially, but later, Ajit’s roommate spoke to the warden and informed us about the incident. Now, even the warden is not responding properly. We tried to contact the college administration, but have received no reply. We have no idea what happened to Ajit.”

The family suspects something is amiss.

“After speaking to the warden, it seems he is trying to indicate that Ajit jumped into the river, but no one is confirming this,” said the uncle.

Just an hour before his disappearance, Ajit had spoken to his mother, Santara Devi, and sister, Geeta, via video call around 10 pm on October 19, wishing them a happy Diwali.

The family said he was scheduled to return to India next month.

Ajit’s disappearance has left the family devastated. His father, Roop Singh, and other relatives remain inconsolable.

Russian Police continue to search for him, but no concrete leads have emerged so far, said his family members.

Following the incident, the family has written to Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, requesting help.

The letter states: “Our son, Ajit Singh, has been missing in Russia since October 19. We suspect something is wrong. Please help us find him soon.”

Ajit was the family’s hope for a better future. His elder brother is preparing for competitive exams, while Ajit had been sent to Russia for medical studies after the family sold 3 of their 20 bighas of land to cover his expenses.

