Mobile Passport Seva van to serve Krishnagiri in TN for three days from July 7

Chennai, July 5 In a major boost to passport services in rural Tamil Nadu, the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Chennai, will deploy its recently launched Mobile Passport Seva Van to Krishnagiri district for three days starting July 7.

The initiative aims to ensure doorstep delivery of passport services, particularly benefiting residents in remote and underserved areas.

According to a statement from the Passport Office, the mobile van will offer 30 appointments per day, which can be booked online through a drop-down option on the official Passport Seva website.

This service will be in addition to the 40 appointments currently handled each day by the post office in Krishnagiri.

The mobile van is part of a larger citizen-centric initiative designed to extend the reach of government services to the last mile.

It was officially flagged off in Chennai on June 16 by K.J. Srinivasa, Chief Passport Officer, Ministry of External Affairs.

The RPO, Chennai, has been at the forefront of digital innovation in passport services. It became the first passport office in South India to begin issuing e-passports in March this year.

So far, over 1.2 lakh e-passports have been issued and these next-generation passports are embedded with an RFID chip and antenna containing the holder’s personal details and biometric data, offering enhanced security and helping to curb instances of forged documentation.

Officials said that all passports currently issued by the Chennai RPO are now e-passports, with the office processing approximately 2,500 applications every day.

In another development, the RPO has announced plans to expand its physical infrastructure.

A new Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) is expected to open soon in Perambur, North Chennai.

As part of a broader policy decision, the Ministry of External Affairs has resolved to set up at least one passport office in every parliamentary constituency across the country.

The Mobile Passport Seva Van initiative underscores the government’s commitment to improving accessibility and convenience for citizens, especially those in rural and semi-urban areas.

