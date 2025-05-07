Mock Drill in India: Nationwide Civil Defence Exercise Begins Amid India-Pakistan Tensions (Watch Video)

India began a large-scale civil defence drill named "Operation Abhyas" on Thursday across 244 districts. The exercise started at 4 p.m. and is expected to last for around two hours. The drill, directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), aims to test preparedness against potential security threats. It includes simulations of air raids, blackouts, and evacuation procedures. The nationwide activity is designed to strengthen the coordination between civil defence systems, emergency services, and public response. Air raid sirens were activated to signal mock alerts. In many cities, visible lights were turned off to simulate blackout conditions during possible aerial attacks. Evacuation drills are also being carried out to move people from high-risk areas to safer zones. The MHA had asked states and Union Territories to carry out these drills in response to rising security concerns following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The mock drills involved 244 districts across India, particularly in areas vulnerable to security threats. Participants included Civil Defence wardens, Home Guard personnel, National Cadet Corps (NCC) members, students, and volunteers from organisations like Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and the National Service Scheme (NSS).

Key activities during the drill included:

Air Raid Sirens Activation : The sirens were tested to assess the effectiveness of public alert systems in case of aerial threats.

Crash Blackouts : Cities turned off visible lights as part of blackout drills to reduce vulnerability during night-time airstrikes.

Camouflage Exercises : Vital infrastructure, including power plants and military installations, underwent camouflage drills to simulate concealment from aerial surveillance.

Evacuation Drills : The exercise tested evacuation plans, with people being moved from high-risk zones to safer locations.

Civil Defence Training: Awareness sessions were held at schools, colleges, offices, and community centres, teaching civilians how to find shelter, provide basic first aid, and stay calm during emergencies.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: As per the central government’s directives, mock drills are being conducted at Mumbai's historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station, with the participation of workers and officials pic.twitter.com/nxwjkEQar0 — IANS (@ians_india) May 7, 2025

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: A mock drill is being conducted at the Chennai Port Trust premises as per the Ministry of Home Affairs' directive. The drill simulates a war-like situation to assess emergency preparedness. It includes evacuation procedures and medical response for injured… pic.twitter.com/X389FYBRaE — IANS (@ians_india) May 7, 2025

West Bengal: The Civil Defence team of Eastern Railway's Howrah Division is conducting mock drills to enhance disaster preparedness. The drills focus on immediate relief and rescue operations, including the safe evacuation of civilians during emergencies pic.twitter.com/KsE7aZ1ET9 — IANS (@ians_india) May 7, 2025

Jind, Haryana: Emergency preparedness was tested in Jind as a mock drill took place at five locations, including the Vita Plant. SDM and administrative officials supervised the exercise. Fire brigade vehicles and ambulances were deployed on-site to ensure a realistic response… pic.twitter.com/X9hUNSQU9C — IANS (@ians_india) May 7, 2025

