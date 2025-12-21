Mock exercise on floods, industrial accidents to be conducted at 24 locations in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 21 The Telangana government, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), will be conducting a mock exercise on floods and industrial accidents at 24 locations on Monday.

A few districts have been shortlisted to conduct the mock exercise, to be conducted in coordination with all line departments, under the supervision of District Collectors and other stakeholders in the district and guidance of senior officers from state headquarters.

The Mock exercise will be conducted simultaneously across all districts to assess scalability and coordination, said an official release on Sunday.

During the day, the mock exercise for a flood scenario will be held between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., while during night, between 5.30 p.m. and 9 p.m., the industrial accidents mock exercise will be executed in the selected districts and locations.

The special observers from the NDMA will notice the shortcomings/gaps during the mock exercise.

Flood mock exercise will be conducted at 19 locations in the districts of Khammam, Warangal, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Hyderabad, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Hanumakonda.

In Hyderabad, the mock exercise will be conducted on Necklace Road and View Point on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake in the heart of the city.

The exercise will be conducted at five locations in the Mahabubnagar district and two locations each in Khammam and Hanumakonda districts.

Industrial accident mock exercises will be conducted in the districts of Sangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Nalgonda. These exercises will be conducted at the premises of industries like Aurbindo Pharma, Indian Oil Corporation, NATCO Pharma, Divis Laboratories, and Reddy Labs.

Methanol, napthalene, ethanol, ethyl Acetate, iso propyl alcohol, motor spirit, HSD, ATF, bio diesel, acetone, methyl chloride, toulene, hexane, cyclo hexane, ethyl acetate, hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas, sulphuric acid, sodium hydroxide, hydrochloric (HCL) acid, nitric ccid, orthoxylene, chlorine, ammonia, methoxy dibenzo azepine, sodium stearyl fumarate, oxcarbazepine and istradefyline are among the chemical materials to be involved in the mock exercise for industrial accidents.

