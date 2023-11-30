Mocked as video of water dripping in flight goes viral, Air India issues clarification

New Delhi, Nov 30 A video capturing water dripping onto seats through an overhead bin on an Air India flight went viral on social media, drawing sarcastic comments from users.

Air India has issued a statement addressing the incident, which occurred during a flight from Gatwick to Amritsar on November 24. The footage circulating on social media shows a continuous drip of water from the overhead bins onto passenger seats, prompting speculation as the cause remained unclear initially.

"Flight AI169 operating from Gatwick to Amritsar on 24th November 2023 had developed a rare occurrence of condensation adjustment inside the cabin,” the airline said in the statement.

"Some of our guests seated in the affected rows were promptly relocated to other vacant seats and given the circumstances the cabin crew made every effort to make the guests comfortable. Air India is committed to the safety and comfort of guests on board and we regret this unexpected incident," it added.

