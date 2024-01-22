MoD to conduct an online contest on MyGov from Jan 22-29

New Delhi, Jan 22 In order to take the Indian tunes to be played during the Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on January 29 to the people, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has organised an online contest in coordination with MyGov portal from January 22 to 29, an official said.

The MoD said that during the contest, participants can make their video clips on the tunes of Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024 by vocal or instrumental mode and upload their entries on a dedicated platform on MyGov portal.

The link of the tunes (along with lyrics) will be available on MyGov platform.

The length of the video clip to be uploaded by the participants should be between 45-60 seconds.

The best three participants (in each category) will be given prizes, with the person winning first prize will receive Rs 25,000, followed by second prize winner getting Rs 15,000 and third prize winner receiving Rs 10,000, the official added.

The MoD added that only Indian citizens can participate in the quiz.

An individual is permitted to participate only once in the contest for which he/she will be required to provide their name, father's/mother's name, date of birth, correspondence address, email address and mobile number.

The participants whose contact details are found invalid at any stage, their participation will stand cancelled and the prize money will lapse.

Bonafide documents (proof of identity, age, address and bank details) will be required to be submitted by the winners after announcement of the results of the quiz.

Non-furnishing of the information/documents at appropriate stage will render the selection null and void.

The same mobile number and email ID cannot be used more than once for participation in the contest, the official said.

