Modasa Ambulance Fire: Four, Including a Child, Killed as Vehicle Catches Fire in Aravalli

At least four, including a child, were killed after an ambulance travelling to Ahmedabad caught fire on Monday night, November 17. The accident took place near the Rana Syed area in Modasa in the Aravalli district of Gujarat when an ambulance belonging to Orange Hospital burst into flames, suspected due to a short circuit.

Two others in the vehicle suffered serious burns and were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment. According to initial information, a child was being taken to Orange Hospital in Ahmedabad for further treatment in an ambulance from Modasa’s Rich Hospital.

During the journey, the ambulance caught fire, leading to the deaths of a doctor, a nurse, the child and another accompanying person. The exact cause of the fire is still unclear. Modasa Town Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

CCTV footage of the incident near Ranasyid in Modasa has surfaced on social media. In a CCTV video, it can be seen suddenly a moving vehicle suddenly catches fire. The footage is from a CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump.