Moderate quake in Mizoram, no damage reported

Aizawl, July 20 A moderate earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale, jolted parts of Mizoram along India-Myanmar border on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS data and Mizoram disaster management officials said that the quake struck at a depth of 130 km at eastern Mizoram's Champhai district.

There was no report of loss of life or damage to property in any of the quake hit areas.

"Earthquake of Magnitude : 4.3, Occurred on 20-07-2022, Lat: 23.57 & Long: 94.49, Depth: 130 Km ,Location: 119 km E of Champhai, Mizoram", the NCS said in a tweet.

Successive earthquakes in the mountainous northeastern states, especially Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have the authorities worried and having to make structure quakes protective.

Seismologists consider the northeastern Indian region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor