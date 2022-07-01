Moderate rain in Jammu, partly cloudy weather in Valley: MeT

Srinagar, July 1 The Meteorological (MeT) department on Friday forecast mainly dry weather in Kashmir and moderate rain in Jammu division during the next 24 hours.

"Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Jammu division while partly cloudy weather with light rain at one or two places is expected in Kashmir division during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar registered 23.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 17.2 and Gulmarg 14 as the minimum temperature this morning.

In Ladakh region, Drass clocked 12.5 degrees, Leh 15.5 and 17.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu recorded 24.1 degrees, Katra 22, Batote 18.5, Banihal A20 and Bhaderwah 20.8 as the minimum temperature.

