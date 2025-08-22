Moderate Rainfall in Delhi-NCR Causes Severe Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls

Delhi: Continuous rainfall has led to sever waterlogging in several parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday. Commuters are struggling due to flooded roads particularly along National Highway 48. The Narsinghpur stretch was severely affected, with significantly hampered traffic movement. Moderate rainfall was enough to cause major disruptions in parts of the city.

IMD recently shared a satellite image of last six hours indicates intense to very intense convective clouds over West Uttarakhand, South Haryana adjoining Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and South-West Bihar.

The Satellite animation of the last six hours indicates intense to very intense convective clouds over West Uttarakhand, South Haryana adjoining Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and South-West… pic.twitter.com/HcpXRHjZSI — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 22, 2025

Also Read: Delhi Rains: One Dead, One Injured After a 100-Year-Old Tree Falls in Kalkaji, Watch CCTV Video

Delhi Weather on Saturday

Delhi experienced moderate rainfall on Friday, is likely to see noticeable shift on Saturday as IMD has predicted cloudy skies, accompanied by one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places. Meanwhile intense spell is possible at isolated locations. Despite the wet conditions, visibility is good at 10 km, allowing for smooth travel. However, residents should expect traffic slowdowns due to slippery roads and showers.