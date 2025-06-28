Modern beacon of ancient Indian wisdom: PM Modi on Acharya Vidyanand's centenary celebrations

New Delhi, June 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated in the inaugural ceremony of the year-long centenary celebrations marking the 100th birth anniversary of Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj, a revered Jain spiritual leader, philosopher and social reformer.

The event, held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, was organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust.

The tribute programme aims to commemorate the enduring legacy of Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj, known for his profound contributions to the promotion of Jain philosophy, ethical living, and Indian classical languages.

Author of over 50 scholarly works on Jain ethics and philosophy, Acharya Vidyanand Ji's teachings have left a lasting imprint on the spiritual and intellectual landscape of India.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Modi said, "This centenary celebration of Acharya Shri Vidyanand Ji Maharaj, filled with the devotion of his countless followers, has created an extraordinary atmosphere that is truly inspiring for all of us."

"On June 28, 1987, Acharya Vidyanand Muniraj got the Acharya title. It was not just an honour but also a pure stream connecting the Jain community with thought, restraint and compassion. This birth anniversary also reminds us of that historic day," he said.

Addressing the gathering after being conferred the title of Dharma Chakravarti, PM Modi said, "I do not consider myself worthy of such an honour. However, our values teach us that whatever is received from the sants must be accepted as a divine offering (prasad)." He dedicated the title to 'Maa Bharti'.

The Prime Minister noted, "Speaking about a divine soul whose words we have always regarded as sacred teachings, whose voice has emotionally connected with our hearts, naturally fills us with deep emotion. Even now, I wish that instead of talking about Acharya Vidyanand Muniraj, we had the honour of hearing him. It is not easy to sum up the life journey of such a great personality in words."

Emphasising the deeper meaning of his name, PM Modi remarked that Vidyanand represented a profound synthesis of 'vidya' (knowledge) and 'anand' (bliss).

"India is the world's most ancient living civilisation. We have remained eternal for thousands of years because our ideas are eternal, our philosophy is eternal, and our wisdom is eternal. The source of this timeless philosophy lies in our sages, seers, sants and Acharyas. Acharya Vidyanand ji Muniraj is a modern beacon of this ancient Indian tradition," he added.

"Our future is determined by the direction we take, the goals we set and the resolutions we uphold. Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj did not confine his life merely to spiritual practices. He transformed his life into a medium for the reconstruction of society and culture," PM Modi said.

"Acharya Vidyanand Ji Muniraj was 'Yug Purush', he was 'Yug Drashta'. I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to witness his spiritual aura personally. He used to guide me from time to time. I always had his blessings. Today, I can feel his love and closeness," he said.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Rashtrasant Paramparacharya Shri 108 Pragyasagar ji Muniraj were also present at the commemoration.

Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj was widely admired for his inclusive and compassionate spiritual approach, grounded in non-violence and ethical living.

His efforts were pivotal in the revival and restoration of ancient Jain temples across India.

He also dedicated his life to advancing education in classical languages such as Prakrit and Sanskrit, furthering the spiritual and intellectual fabric of Indian society.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor