Modern Hospital built under PM-ABHIM eases healthcare struggles for Muzaffarpur residents

New Delhi, June 4 A newly constructed, state-of-the-art hospital under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) has become operational within the Sadar Hospital complex in Muzaffarpur, significantly improving healthcare access for the local residents.

The Bihar Health Department constructed this facility at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore. It aims to significantly improve medical services for the people of the region.

Previously, patients and their families faced considerable hardships, including standing in long queues under the scorching sun or getting drenched in rain while waiting for registration and treatment. With the launch of this new hospital, those challenges are set to become a thing of the past.

Sadar Hospital Superintendent Dr. B.S. Jha explained, “Earlier, patients had to wait outside in the heat for hours. Now, they will be able to queue under shaded areas equipped with fans. During the rainy season too, there will be no such issues. Around 900 patients visit the hospital daily, and they will now receive care under one roof.”

The newly launched facility boasts a wide range of modern healthcare services. It is equipped with high-capacity emergency services, advanced ICUs, and diagnostic tools like MRI, X-ray, CT scan, and pathology labs.

Dr. D.S. Aditya Chakraborty provided an update on the ongoing development of the hospital infrastructure. He said, "I have transitioned to the Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBG) department. As part of this shift, MRI services have also commenced. Gradually, we are relocating all diagnostic and treatment services -- including X-ray, CT scan, pathology, and other essential activities -- to the new facility. The inpatient ward will also be closed and moved accordingly."

The project is part of the nationwide PM-ABHIM scheme, announced in the Union Budget 2021-22 and launched under the Atmanirbhar Bharat health initiative. It is the most significant public health infrastructure initiative since 2005, aiming to close critical gaps in health infrastructure and research across urban and rural India.

