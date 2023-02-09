'Modi-Adani bhai-bhai' slogans raised as PM starts speech in Rajya Sabha

On Thursday, when PM Modi began replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's speech in Rajya Sabha, the Opposition began chanting "Modi-Adani bhai-bhai." The Prime Minister took a dig at sloganeering and said that the mudslinging by the Opposition helps the BJP flourish further. While quoting Manik Verma, PM Modi stated, "they had dirt and I had 'gulal', whosoever had whatever they flung in the air"

#WATCH | Opposition MPs raise slogans of "Modi-Adani bhai-bhai" in Rajya Sabha as PM Modi replies to Motion of Thanks on President's address pic.twitter.com/Kzuj2LJKPZ — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

The members from the opposition benches stormed the well of the house and chanted slogans against the government, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations against the Adani group.

PM Modi slammed opposition, saying their actions help the BJP grow even stronger.He went on to say, " I want to tell these MPs (Opposition MPs)...the more you throw 'keechad', the better the lotus will bloom."

He added that "the country carefully hears what is said in this House. Some MPs are bringing disrepute to this House."