Modi arrives in Paris, to meet President Macron

New Delhi, May 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Paris on Wednesday on the third and final leg of his visit to three European nations.

He will be meeting President Emmanuel Macron during his brief stay and after that he will fly back to India.

Modi flew to Paris from Copenhagen, where he participated in the second India-Nordic Summit along with his counterparts Mette Frederiksen (Denmark), Katrin Jakobsdottir (Iceland), Jonas Gahr Store (Norway), Magdalena Andersson (Sweden) and Sanna Marin (Finland).

The Summit provided an opportunity to review the progress of the India-Nordic relations since the 1st India-Nordic Summit, which was held in 2018 in Stockholm.

