Modi becomes first PM to visit Krishna Janambhoomi temple

Mathura, Nov 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, became the first Prime Minister to visit the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The Prime Minister offered prayers at the temple and was given gifts by the priests. These included a painting and an ‘angavastram’.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied the Prime Minister on his visit.

The Prime Minister’s visit comes two days after Allahabad High Court, in a significant development, granted approval to the construction plan for the Banke Bihari Temple corridor earlier this week.

The court’s green signal to the initiative, which is the brainchild of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has paved the way for the removal of encroachments obstructing the corridor’s path.

After visiting the temple, the Prime Minister attended the Braj Raj Mahotsav to mark the 525th birth anniversary of Meera Bai.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he was elated to come to Braj and set foot on this divine land. Assuring development of the region, he reminded people of the relation between Braj and Gujarat and Rajasthan.

“Krishna became Dwarikadeesh when he came to Gujarat. Meera Bai belonged to Rajasthan but came to Vrindavan in her quest for divine love,” he said.

The Prime Minister further said that different spiritual strains that emerged from various parts of the country found a culmination in Vrindavan.

He added that he was happy to know about development in the region and assured that no effort would be spared to turn Braj into a divine centre.

The Prime Minister also watched a short documentary prepared by the administration on the occasion of the 525th birth anniversary of Meera Bai at the same venue.

He also released a commemorative stamp and coin to mark the occasion.

Later, he watched a dance performance by Member of Parliament Hema Malini, as part of the celebrations of Meera Bai’s birth anniversary.

