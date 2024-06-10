Modi Cabinet 3.0 Portfolio Allocation: Complete List
June 10, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was sworn-in as prime minister for the third consecutive term along with his 71 ministers on Sunday, allocated portfolios of the newly elected ministers in his cabinet today.While most senior ministers of PM Modi's previous cabinet, including BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, S Jaishankar, and Nirmala Sitharaman, took oath along with the prime minister, nine new faces also took oath on Sunday. Let us have a look at the complete list....
Prime Minister
Shri Narendra Modi
Prime Minister and also in-charge of:
Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Department of Atomic Energy;
Department of Space;
All important policy issues; and
All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.
CABINET MINISTERS
Shri Raj Nath Singh
Minister of Defence.
Shri Amit Shah
Minister of Home Affairs; and
Minister of Cooperation.
Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari
Minister of Road Transport and Highways.
Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda
Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and
Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and
Minister of Rural Development.
Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman
Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.
Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Minister of External Affairs.
Shri Manohar Lal
Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Minister of Power.
Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy
Minister of Heavy Industries; and
Minister of Steel.
Shri Piyush Goyal
Minister of Commerce and Industry.
Shri Dharmendra Pradhan
Minister of Education.
Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi
Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh
Minister of Panchayati Raj; and
Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
Shri Sarbananda Sonowal
Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
Dr. Virendra Kumar
Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu
Minister of Civil Aviation.
Shri Pralhad Joshi
Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and
Minister of New and Renewable Energy.
Shri Jual Oram
Minister of Tribal Affairs.
Shri Giriraj Singh
Minister of Textiles.
Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw
Minister of Railways;
Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and
Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
Minister of Communications; and
Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.
Shri Bhupender Yadav
Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Minister of Culture; and Minister of Tourism.
Smt. Annpurna Devi
Minister of Women and Child Development
Shri Kiren Rijiju
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of Minority Affairs.
Shri Hardeep Singh Puri
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya
Minister of Labour and Employment; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.
Shri G. Kishan Reddy
Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.
Shri Chirag Paswan
Minister of Food Processing Industries.
Shri C R Patil
Minister of Jal Shakti.
MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)
Rao Inderjit Singh
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture.
Dr. Jitendra Singh
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;
Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;
Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and
Minister of State in the Department of Space.
Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
Shri Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Shri Jayant Chaudhary
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.
MINISTERS OF STATE
Shri Jitin Prasada
Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Shri Shripad Yesso Naik
Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
Shri Pankaj Chaudhary
Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.
Shri Krishan Pal
Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation.
Shri Ramdas Athawale
Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Shri Ram Nath Thakur
Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Shri Nityanand Rai
Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Smt. Anupriya Patel
Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
Shri V. Somanna
Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.
Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani
Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications.
Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel
Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.
Sushri Sobha Karandlaje
Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
Shri Kirtivardhan Singh
Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.
Shri B. L. Verma
Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Shri Shantanu Thakur
Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
Shri Suresh Gopi
Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism.
Dr. L. Murugan
Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
Shri Ajay Tamta
Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Shri Kamlesh Paswan
Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.
Shri Bhagirath Choudhary
Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Shri Satish Chandra Dubey
Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines.
Shri Sanjay Seth
Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.
Shri Ravneet Singh
Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.
Shri Durgadas Uikey
Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse
Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
Shri Sukanta Majumdar
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.
Smt. Savitri Thakur
Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
Shri Tokhan Sahu
Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary
Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.
Shri Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma
Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.
Shri Harsh Malhotra
Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Smt. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya
Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
Shri Murlidhar Mohol
Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Shri George Kurian
Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
Shri Pabitra Margherita
Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles.