Modi Cabinet 3.0 Portfolio Allocation: Complete List

Shri Jitin Prasada Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Shri Shripad Yesso Naik Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Shri Pankaj Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.

Shri Krishan Pal Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation.

Shri Ramdas Athawale Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Shri Ram Nath Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Shri Nityanand Rai Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Smt. Anupriya Patel Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Shri V. Somanna Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications.

Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Sushri Sobha Karandlaje Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Shri Kirtivardhan Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Shri B. L. Verma Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Shri Shantanu Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Shri Suresh Gopi Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism.

Dr. L. Murugan Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Shri Ajay Tamta Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Shri Kamlesh Paswan Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.

Shri Bhagirath Choudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Shri Satish Chandra Dubey Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines.

Shri Sanjay Seth Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.

Shri Ravneet Singh Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

Shri Durgadas Uikey Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Shri Sukanta Majumdar Minister of State in the Ministry of Education; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Smt. Savitri Thakur Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Shri Tokhan Sahu Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Shri Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.

Shri Harsh Malhotra Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Smt. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Shri Murlidhar Mohol Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Shri George Kurian Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.