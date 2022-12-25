Modi congratulates Prachanda on becoming Nepal PM
By IANS | Published: December 25, 2022 10:06 PM 2022-12-25T22:06:03+5:30 2022-12-25T22:25:24+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Nepal Prime Minister-designate Pushpa Kamal Dahal, better known as Prachanda.
"Warmest congratulations @cmprachanda on being elected as the Prime Minister of Nepal. The unique relationship between India & Nepal is based on deep cultural connect & warm people-to-people ties. I look forward to working together with you to further strengthen this friendship," Modi tweeted.
Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre Chairman Prachanda earlier in the day, was appointed as the Himalayan nation's Prime Minister for the third time, and is slated to be sworn-in on Monday.
