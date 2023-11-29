Modi copying Bihar government on jobs, says Lalu Prasad

Patna, Nov 29 RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday charged PM Narendra Modi with copying the Bihar government on providing jobs to people in the government sector.

Asked by media persons at Patna Airport whether PM Modi will give 50,000 jobs to people in the Central government, he said: "Narendra Modi is copying us on jobs. We have given lakhs of jobs in one go and hence he is copying it."

The Modi government is organising 6 job fairs on Thursday to provide 50,000 jobs to successful candidates in various departments under the Central government.

On the successful rescue of 41 labouers in Silkayara tunnel in Uttarakhand where a section of people is giving credit to Modi, Lalu Prasad said: "The labouers were rescued after 17 days and many technical teams from across the world came for the rescue operation. So, what is the role of Narendra Modi? It is pleasing that all the labourers were successfully rescued from the tunnel."

