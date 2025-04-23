Modi government calls urgent all-party meeting after deadly Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, April 23 In the aftermath of the brutal terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an urgent all-party meeting on Thursday to address the situation and formulate a unified response to the rising threat of terrorism.

The meeting, scheduled for Thursday, will be chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who are currently engaging with leaders of various political parties to discuss the gravity of the attack.

On April 22, a deadly assault was carried out in the Baisaran Valley, just five km from the Pahalgam market. The terrorists targeted tourists, resulting in the death of 26. Several others got injured. The attack, widely attributed to Pakistan-backed terrorist groups, has shaken the nation, particularly in a region already struggling with security challenges.

The Congress had called for immediate government action in response to the attack. Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday stressed the need for a collective national strategy to combat terrorism, urging that all parties come together to address the situation.

During the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to brief political leaders on the brutal terrorist strike and its implications. He will share the government's response to the attack and will also discuss measures to ensure the safety of civilians, particularly tourists, in the region. Home Minister Amit Shah will also speak to leaders of various parties to secure bipartisan support for the government's counterterrorism efforts.

In parallel, Rajnath Singh has been actively coordinating with the country’s top security officials. On Wednesday, he met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs to review the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and assess the security measures in place.

The attack on April 22 occurred in the picturesque Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination. The timing of the attack, during high-profile diplomatic visits and political engagements, has further heightened tensions and scrutiny around the security situation in the region.

