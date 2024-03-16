Modi Government Extends Ban on Yasin Malik-Led JKLF for Five More Years

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Modi government has extended the declaration of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction)' as an 'Unlawful Association' for an additional five years.

In his announcement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that individuals found to be undermining the security, sovereignty, and integrity of the nation will be subject to severe legal repercussions.



The Modi government has designated the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League as an 'Unlawful Association' for five years. The organization threatened India's integrity by promoting, aiding and abetting the secession of Jammu and Kashmir through terrorism.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah said, The Modi government has declared the 'Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction)' as an 'Unlawful Association' for a further period of five years."

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued a separate notification, banning four factions of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL): JKPL (Mukhtar Ahmed Waza), JKPL (Bashir Ahmad Tota), JKPL (Ghulam Mohammad Khan), and the JKPL led by Yaqoob Sheikh (Aziz Sheikh).

The minister highlighted that the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, which has been banned for a period of five years, poses a threat to India's integrity by actively promoting, aiding, and abetting the secession of Jammu and Kashmir through terrorist activities.