Modi govt has ensured inclusive growth for all: EAM Jaishankar

Bengaluru, April 15 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday said that the Modi government in the last 10 years has ensured inclusive growth for all sections of the society.

“We have carried every section of the people along whether it is the poor or weaker sections, young, farmers, or women. Modi government has ensured an inclusive development for all sections,” Jaishankar said while addressing a press conference.

He said that at least 25 crore poor people have come out of poverty in the past 10 years of the Modi government.

He said that the world is fast moving towards an age which is driven by AI, chips, electric vehicles and solar and the Modi government has done a lot for the new generation in this field and also created opportunities for them.

“It is important that we have a government with a strong majority which will continue to carry out reforms which can take bold decisions and which will be able to think big, able to meet the aspirations of the poorest persons and also the aspirations of youth,” he said.

He said that Bengaluru is a pioneering city in terms of manufacturing and innovation.

“This city has HAL, BHEL, BEL, BEML, and ITI. One of the talking points our government makes is about the ‘Make in India’. The HAL share price today stands at Rs 3,600,” Jaishankar said.

He said that the Modi government has done a lot to increase the manufacturing of the country. “Our government wants to ensure that India becomes an electronics hub, defence hub, semiconductor hub and space hub,” he said.

He said that the government is committed to ‘Surakshit Bharat’. “On the economic front, we have a strong record to show to the country. Our exports are at a record high and we want to take it forward. We want India to get connected to global value chains. We will emerge as the third largest economy,” he added.

