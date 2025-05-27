Modi Govt Restores RoDTEP Benefits for AA, SEZ and EOU Exports, Effective June 1

The Government of India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has announced the restoration of benefits under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme for exports made by Advance Authorisation (AA) holders, Export-Oriented Units (EOUs), and units operating in Special Economic Zones (SEZs). The benefits will be applicable for all eligible exports made from 1st June 2025 onwards.

The decision comes as part of the government’s sustained efforts to boost India’s export competitiveness in global markets. The benefits under RoDTEP for these categories were previously available until 5th February 2025, and their reinstatement is expected to provide a level playing field for exporters across sectors.

Operational since 1st January 2021, the RoDTEP scheme is designed to reimburse exporters for embedded duties, taxes, and levies that are not otherwise refunded under any other existing scheme. It is compliant with World Trade Organization (WTO) norms and is implemented via a comprehensive end-to-end digital platform to ensure transparency and efficiency.

As of 31st March 2025, total disbursements under the RoDTEP scheme have crossed Rs. 57,976.78 crore, underscoring its significant role in supporting India's merchandise exports.

For the Financial Year 2025–26, the Government has allocated Rs. 18,233 crore under the scheme. The support will cover 10,780 HS lines for Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) exports and 10,795 HS lines for AA/EOU/SEZ exports, ensuring broad-based coverage for diverse sectors of the economy. The reinstatement of RoDTEP benefits for special export categories reflects the government’s continued commitment to creating a conducive, competitive, and compliant export ecosystem that drives India's long-term trade growth.