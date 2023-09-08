Modi holds talks with Mauritian counterpart Jugnauth

New Delhi, Sep 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Delhi.

Jugnauth thanked Modi for the special invitation extended to Mauritius to participate in the G20 format as a ‘Guest Country’.

Modi appreciated the active participation of Mauritius in various working groups and ministerial meetings of the G20 under Indian presidency.

Both leaders expressed pleasure over G20 engagements taking place alongside the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The two leaders reviewed the multi-faceted bilateral cooperation between India and Mauritius, official sources said. They noted the rapid pace of bilateral exchanges in the past year, with more than 30 delegation visits and signing of 23 bilateral agreements.

Jugnauth congratulated Modi on the success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission and looked forward to further cooperation between the two sides in the space sector.

