Modi inaugurates world's largest meditation centre in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Dec 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the world's largest meditation centre, Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi.

Following the inauguration, he along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, took a tour of the centre that can seat 20,000 people at a time.

Speaking at the occasion, the Prime Minister said, "Under the aegis of seers, people of Kashi have set new records of progress and development. The government, society, and saints are working together for Kashi's transformation. India is a country that has been an example of economic prosperity and progress for centuries in the world."

Praising the temple, Modi said: "I was mesmerised when I took a tour of the Swarved Mahamandir...The divine teachings of Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana, Gita and Mahabharata have been depicted through pictures on the walls of Swarved Mahamandir."

In his address, Modi hailed the city, which is also his Parliamentary constituency saying, "Now, Varanasi means development. Now, Varanasi means cleanliness, change, modern amenities along with faith."

"Country has announced freedom from slave mentality, is feeling proud of its heritage," he added.

The Prime Minister also said that the government, society, and saints are working together for rejuvenation of Kashi.

The temple is located around 12 kilometres from the Varanasi City Centre and is spread over 3,00,000 square feet.

The grand seven-floor temple, dedicated to spiritual text Swarved, has a seating capacity of 20,000. With 125-petal lotus domes, a total of 3137 verses from the Swarved have been engraved on its walls made of Makrana marble.

The Swarved is a spiritual text written by spiritual leader, mystic poet and seer Sadguru Shri Sadafal Deoji Maharaj who was born in the 19th century.

Verses of the Swarved have been carved upon the walls of the Mahamandir, a seven-floor superstructure.

This marked his second visit, the first being in December 2021. The annual congregation of Vihangam Yoga commemorates the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Vihangam Yoga Sansthan by Sadguru Sadafal Deoji Maharaj. The Mahamandir houses the idol of the revered seer.

The temple boasts of a stunning design with 125-petal lotus domes and an impressive 20,000-seating capacity, making it one of the largest meditation centres in the world.

The foundation of the Mahamandir was laid in 2004 by Sadguru Acharya Swatantra Dev and Sant Pravar Vigyan Dev.

The construction involved the collaborative efforts of 600 workers and 15 engineers.

The temple features teakwood ceilings and doors with intricate carvings, along with 101 fountains.

Pink sandstone decorates the walls, and a beautiful garden with medicinal herbs adds to the grandeur.

The temple promotes the teachings of Swarved, emphasising Brahma Vidya -- a body of knowledge empowering spiritual seekers to maintain a state of consummate Zen, characterised by unwavering constancy in peace and happiness.

The ceremony was held amidst Yajna in 25,000 ‘kunds’ to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Vihangam Yoga Sansthan (VYS).

Sant Vigyandeo, successor of the sitting head of the sansthan Sadguru Acharya Swatantra Dev, told reporters that Prime Minister Modi had earlier visited the under-construction site of this temple, which is an amalgamation of ancient philosophy, spirituality and modern architecture.

Prime Minister’s mother, late Hiraben, was associated with VYS’s Dandakvan Vanda in Navsari district of Gujarat.

He said that this centre in Varanasi will now become the main centre of VYS.

Explaining that Swarved means knowledge of the self-soul, the supreme soul and it is the heart of Vihangam Yoga, the ancient science, Vigyandeo said, “Sadguru was in jail on the charges of mutiny during freedom struggle in 1920 when he wrote the chapters of Swarved. After coming out of the jail, he not only authored the unmatched spiritual treatise ‘Swarved’ but also founded VYS, which spread over 150 districts in India and dozens of countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor