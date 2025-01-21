'Modi ki guarantee', Delhi BJP unveils new poster ahead of elections

New Delhi, Jan 21 The Delhi BJP unveiled a new campaign poster on Tuesday, emphasising their commitment to fulfilling promises if elected to power.

The poster has a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reads, “Modi ki guarantee ka matlab hai har guarantee pura hone ki guarantee (Modi’s guarantee means a guarantee of fulfilling every promise)".

Alongside the poster, the Delhi BJP outlined its vision on social media platform X, promising a range of initiatives. These include financial aid of Rs 2,500 per month for women, affordable LPG cylinders at Rs 500 with one free during Holi and Diwali, and Rs 21,000 along with six nutrition kits for pregnant women.

The party also pledged nutritious meals for slum dwellers at Rs 5, free treatment worth Rs 10 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, and free OPD services for senior citizens above 70 years.

Additionally, senior citizens would receive a pension of Rs 2,500, while widows and the elderly above 70 would get Rs 3,000. Existing welfare schemes would continue with a focus on eradicating corruption.

On January 3, Delhi BJP released a poster featuring PM Modi and showcasing a collage of multiple development projects inaugurated in the city. The poster mentions the caption, 'Dilli Chali Modi Ke Sath'.

The Assembly elections in Delhi will take place on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is pushing hard for a third consecutive term, while the BJP has pulled out all stops to turn the tables.

Also in the fight is the Congress, which is going alone. The Congress has also announced a slew of promises to impress the voters.

The grand old party is trying to make its presence felt in the national capital where it could not win a single seat in the Assembly in the last two elections. It is targeting both the BJP and the AAP.

Congress was in alliance with the AAP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

