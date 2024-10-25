'Modi Laddu' For Diwali 2024 Celebrations In Bihar; Sweet Vendor Honors PM With Sweet Delicacy (Watch Video)

As Diwali approaches, a special treat is drawing attention in the city—laddus named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sanjeev Sharma, popularly known as Lalu Sharma, a sweet vendor and long-time admirer of the PM, has created the "Modi Laddu" to celebrate Modi’s leadership.

Sharma shared, "The year Modi ji became Prime Minister, we crafted a royal laddu in his honor, using premium ingredients like pure saffron, desi ghee, pistachios, almonds, rose water, and juice. What started as a tribute has now become a symbol of my success. Over Modi's three terms, the Modi Laddu has gained immense popularity, and today, people across India recognize me by this creation."

As communities around the world prepare for Deepawali, more commonly known as Diwali, the festival of lights is expected to light up the lives of millions. This vibrant festival, significant to Hindus globally, celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Families and loved ones come together to celebrate with joy, creating cherished memories during this auspicious occasion.As the festival approaches, families are gearing up for celebrations filled with joy, lights, and heartfelt gatherings. With a rich cultural heritage and significant traditions, Diwali continues to be a cornerstone of Hindu festivals, celebrated with zeal across the globe.

