‘Modi Mission’: Berjis Desai’s book chronicles PM Modi’s journey from Vadnagar to global leadership

Mumbai, Oct 24 Author and lawyer Berjis Desai’s book ‘Modi Mission’ showed the life and the journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the work that he has done in the public arena, Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the NSE, said on Friday.

Speaking to IANS at the launching event, the NSE MD and CEO said that PM Modi has dedicated his entire life to the welfare of the public and especially when he has been serving as head of government for almost the last 25 years.

"This book is an apt book from a very well-known lawyer and a person of repute in the legal fraternity, whom all of us in Mumbai appreciate and admire. And coming from him, from Bergis, itself is a stamp which I think PM Modi will certainly like," Chauhan said.

Meanwhile, Suhel Seth said that the book provides a wealth of insights into the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlights the turning points in his life that led him to this position.

He further said that the book covers PM Modi's childhood in great depth, allowing readers to understand the struggles he faced as a young man and the decisions he made.

According to Seth, the book is not only about PM Modi's achievements, but also about his struggles, and explains how a person from a marginalised community became the Prime Minister of the country and a global leader.

Talking to IANS, Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder and Managing Director of the Hiranandani Group, who attended the book launch, said, "This book is a beautiful story and tells the story of a man who went from being a tea seller to becoming Prime Minister. It reflects the strength of our democracy, the emerging leadership in our country, and the power of an extraordinary leader, which is remarkable."

A new book titled ‘Modi Mission’ has joined the list of biographies written about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s extraordinary life and political journey, and on Friday.

The book, penned by noted writer Berjis Desai, chronicles PM Modi's extraordinary personal journey from a humble childhood in Vadnagar to the Prime Minister's office (PMO).

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor