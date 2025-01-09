Modi Sarkar has your back: Jaishankar at PBD convention

Bhubaneswar, Jan 9 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar highlighted that hosting the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention in Odisha "reflects the Modi Sarkar's 'Poorvudaya' policy," emphasising the development and prominence of eastern India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 18th PBD Convention on Thursday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, in the presence of EAM Jaishankar, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, among other dignitaries.

The event commenced with a performance by three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej.

Addressing the gathering, EAM Jaishankar expressed pride in the achievements of the Indian diaspora. "You all not only feel proud of your achievements but also enhance India's global respect."

"In a globalised era, the diaspora becomes more important with each passing year. Whether it is technology, best practices or resources, be it tourism, trade or investment, the two-way flows you enable are invaluable. As we strive to make a global workspace, this will be even more so in the times to come," he said.

Jaishankar highlighted the "people-centric changes" introduced in India, such as improving ease of doing business, living, and travel.

He mentioned the application of digital technologies for diaspora welfare, including simplified passport issuance and renewal, enhanced consular services, grievance redressal platforms, and more responsible embassies and consulates.

"Most importantly, in times of difficulty, you can be confident that the Modi Sarkar has your back," he added.

He lauded Odisha for its rich historical and cultural heritage, citing the Jagannath Temple, Lingaraj Temple, Konark Temple, and other attractions.

"The hosting of this PBD in Odisha is reflective of Modi Sarkar's 'Poorudaya' Policy. In so many ways, Odisha represents the full richness of our history and culture," Jaishankar said

He also drew a parallel between the state's famous Bali Yatra and the Indian government's 'Act East' policy. "When we define ourselves as an Indo-Pacific nation, we do so from the eastern sea border of Odisha," he said.

Jaishankar highlighted India's growing confidence, modernisation, and inclusiveness, where tradition and technology coexist.

He encouraged the diaspora to contribute to the journey of building a "Viksit Bharat."

The PBD Convention, organised by the Central government in collaboration with the Odisha state government, is being held from January 8 to 10. Delegates from over 50 countries have registered for the event, themed "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat."

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was first established in 2003 under the leadership of then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a platform to recognise and engage with the overseas Indian community. It is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs, showcasing the diversity and progress of different Indian regions.

Since 2015, the PBD Convention has evolved into a biennial event, with theme-based conferences held in intervening years. This approach facilitates focused discussions on specific areas of interest and offers networking opportunities for the global Indian diaspora.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor