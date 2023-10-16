Modi to inaugurate global maritime India summit on Tuesday

New Delhi, Oct 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Maritime India summit 2023 on October 17 in Mumbai via video conferencing.

"Looking forward to addressing the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 at 10:30 AM tomorrow, 17th October, via video conferencing.

“This is an important forum which will bring together stakeholders from around the world to discuss crucial issues and chart the course for the future of maritime trade and development," Modi posted on X.

The summit will be held from October 17 till 19 at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai.

On the occasion, Modi will also unveil a long term blueprint for the Indian maritime blue economy till 2047.

The blueprint outlines strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing port facilities, promoting sustainable practices, and facilitating international collaboration.

In line with this futuristic plan, Modi will also inaugurate, dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 23,000 crore, that are aligned with the blueprint for the Indian maritime blue economy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor