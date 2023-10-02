Modi to visit Chhattisgarh, Telangana on Oct 3

New Delhi, Oct 2 Continuing with his political campaigns to poll-bound states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhatisgarh and Telangana on October 3.

During his visit to poll-bound Chhattisgarh, he will dedicate the NMDC Steel Ltd's plant at Nagarnar to the country, which has been built at a cost of more than Rs 23,800 crore.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of upgradation of the Jagdalpur railway station.

He will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple rail and road sector projects in Chhattisgarh.

During the Telangana leg of his visit, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 8,000 crore.

Modi will also dedicate 800 MW unit of Telangana Super thermal power project of NTPC, and various other rail infrastructure projects.

The Prime Minister will also lay foundation stone of 20 critical care blocks across Telangana, which are to be built under the Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

Both Chhattisgarh and Telangana will go to polls in December this year.

