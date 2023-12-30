Modi visits ‘labharthi’ in Ayodhya
December 30, 2023
Varanasi (UP), Dec 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his way from Ayodhya Dham railway station to the Maharishi Valmiki airport, made a brief stopover at the house of Dhaniram Manjhi, a Dalit and a beneficiary of a house under the PM Awas Yojana.
The Prime Minister spent a few minutes with the family of the ‘labharthi’, inquiring about their welfare.
The family was expectedly elated to meet the Prime Minister.
