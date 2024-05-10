Modi wave going strong in south and central India: BJP youth leader

Lucknow, May 10 (ANS) Tejaswi Surya, National President of BJP Yuva Morcha, said that the Modi wave is going on in south and central India. This time, BJP will register a bigger victory than 2019, he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Tejaswi said that this time, the elections will write a new chapter.

He further accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of calling Bangladeshis and using them as voters.

He said that Mamata Banerjee's entire politics depends on Bangladeshi voters. “They have been called and used as vote bank,” he added.

Attacking the Gandhi family, he said that the Nehru-Gandhi family is the father of the Congress party and the Congress party is the father of Pakistan.

Lashing out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for spreading misinformation, he said that during the pandemic, MSME was strengthened and over two crore jobs were created.

He said that Congress has confused its own political unemployment with the unemployment of the country’s youth.

Surya added that as a result of government schemes, 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor