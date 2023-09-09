Modi welcomes African Union's inclusion as permanent member of G20

New Delhi, Sep 9 As the African Union on Saturday became a permanent member of the G20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt welcome to African Union's president Azali Assoumani, who is also president of Comoros.

"Advancing a more inclusive G20 that echoes the aspirations of the Global South! PM @narendramodi extends a heartfelt welcome to President

@_AfricanUnion and the President of Comoros Azali Assoumani," Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Thrilled to have the African Union as a permanent member. A milestone for the G20 family indeed," he further said in the post.

Earlier in the opening session of the summit, Modi had welcomed the African Union, a continental body of 55 member states, as a permanent

member of the G20 grouping, amid thunderous applause.

African Union chair and Comoros President Azali Assoumani then took his seat among world leaders at the invitation of foreign affairs minister S

Jaishankar.

--IANS

