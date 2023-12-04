Modi will become PM for third time: Badruddin Ajmal

Guwahati, Dec 4 All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief, Badruddin Ajmal said that the BJP's victory in the three state Assembly elections have proved that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for a third time.

Reacting to the results, Ajmal told reporters here on Monday that he "did not expect that the BJP will do well in the state polls".

"I thought that Congress would win in at least three states. If we look into the results, it is clear that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time,” he added.

Ajmal also criticised the Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah, saying that the latter "has no capability" of leading the party in Assam.

"He should immediately resign from his post.”

Ajmal accused the state leaders of the Congress party for working on the behest of the BJP.

“The Congress party in Assam has become BJP’s A team. The leaders have been sold to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

Ajmal wanted to ally with the Congress for the next general election.

But due to the strong resistance from the Assam Congress leadership, AIUDF was not included in the opposition INDIA bloc.

