"Modi's guarantee a threat to youth": Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over railway recruitment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has again attacked the Narendra Modi government over the issue of unemployment. This time, he has taken on the government by citing the vacancies released by the Railway Ministry. In fact, the Railway Ministry has invited applications for over 5,000 posts. He asked, "Who is this policy being implemented for, reducing the number of vacancies after five years of recruitment in the railways?"

The Railway Ministry has announced recruitment for 5,696 posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP). Sharing a photo of the information published by the ministry on social media, Rahul Gandhi said, "When every third youth in the country is facing unemployment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again committed a big fraud. This time, the fraud has been done to such students who come from ordinary families and work hard for 18-18 hours. These children live in small, rented rooms and dream big. After five years, the Railways have invited applications for 5,696 posts. Injustice is being done to the youth looking for jobs."

Also, for whose benefit is the policy of reducing recruitment of employees in the railways being implemented. Where has the promise of giving 2 crore jobs every year gone? Where has the assurance of not privatizing the railways gone? One thing is very clear, Modi's guarantee is a warning bell for the youth. So, we should raise our voice for their rights and justice," Rahul Gandhi also said.

Rahul Gandhi targeted the Railways, pointing to the fact that although the Railways have invited applications for recruitment, there are very few vacancies. "On the one hand, there are lakhs of vacancies in the railways, on the other hand, after a long wait of 5 years, only 5696 posts are being recruited now, which is injustice to the youth. Why is recruitment being reduced in the railways, for whose benefit is this policy of reducing recruitment being drawn up, Rahul Gandhi asked.