Mohali Building Collapse: Multi-Storey Building Falls in Punjab, Several Feared Trapped (Watch Video)

A multi-storey building collapsed in the Sohana area of Mohali on Saturday evening. The rescue operation is ongoing, but it is unclear whether people are trapped under the rubble. The local administration suspects there could be individuals inside the collapsed structure.

According to preliminary information, the building fell after a nearby basement was dug up. Police teams have arrived at the scene to assist in the rescue efforts.

Deepak Pareek, SSP Mohali, said, "The operation is underway. We have no estimate on how many people may be trapped. Teams from NDRF, police, and the fire department are on site. The cause of the mishap will be investigated."

