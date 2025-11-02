Mohalla clinics being shut down due to scams: Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Nov 2 Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday hit out at the previous Arvind Kejriwal government for major scams under the guise of Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics and accused his party of spreading lies about the real reasons behind the closure of these centres in recent months.

The Kejriwal government’s Mohalla Clinics, opened either in roadside porta cabins or in rooms rented at exorbitant rates from AAP volunteers, functioned only as half-day OPD centres, which the Kejriwal government used as a medium for corruption, he said.

Most of these clinics did not even have doctors, and these were run by compounders and lacked any kind of diagnostic facilities, said Sachdeva.

The Delhi BJP chief said that the people of Delhi have repeatedly seen how these Mohalla Clinics became centres of fraud — registering fake, multiple patients using the same phone number and misappropriating money in the name of fake diagnostic tests.

Most of the staff appointed in these clinics were not even trained for healthcare services, he said.

Their appointments were not made through any administrative process, and almost all of them were associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, he said.

During the pandemic, when Delhi residents needed medical treatment and doctors at the local level the most, Kejriwal shut down these Mohalla Clinics, he said.

Hence, the people of Delhi can clearly see through the frustration and the hypocrisy in the statements of Arvind Kejriwal and Saurabh Bharadwaj, spreading lies about the closure of these clinics in recent months.

The Delhi BJP President said that replacing these centres of corruption created by Kejriwal, the Rekha Gupta’s BJP government is now opening Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in government premises, equipped with full basic medical testing facilities, doctors, and paramedical staff — truly strengthening Delhi’s healthcare system and providing genuine services to the public.

Earlier, Bharadwaj said that the BJP government has ordered the closure of 170 more Mohalla Clinics in the city, claiming that the decision has dealt a severe blow to the capital’s healthcare network.

