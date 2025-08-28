Mohan Bhagwat advocates three children per Indian family to combat demographic decline

New Delhi, Aug 28 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat urged every Indian couple to have three children while answering questions of audiences during a programme “100 Varsh ki Sangh Yatra” on Thursday, emphasising the need to maintain a sustainable fertility rate to prevent community extinction and ensure national stability.

His remarks addressed growing concerns over demographic changes and population control, framing the issue as crucial for India's future.

RSS Chief highlighted expert opinions that communities with a fertility rate below three gradually diminish.

"Experts say communities with a birth rate of less than three slowly go extinct. So, a birth rate of over three should be maintained; this happens in all countries," he stated.

He pointed to India's replacement-level birth rate of 2.1 children per woman as a guideline but argued it translates practically to three, given the impossibility of fractional births.

"Our country's population recommends a birth rate of 2.1, which is fine as an average, but you can never have 0.1 of a child. In math, 2.1 becomes 2, but when it comes to births, after two, it has to be three," he further said.

Drawing from medical advice, the RSS leader noted that marrying at the appropriate age and having three children promotes health for both parents and offspring.

"Doctors have told me that marrying at the right age and having three children ensures that both the parents and children remain healthy. Children in homes with three siblings also learn ego management, and there is no disturbance in their family life in the future," he added.

RSS Chief Bhagwat stressed that this approach fosters well-adjusted individuals and stronger family units. He called on all Indian couples to aim for three children "in the interest of the nation," while cautioning against excessive growth.

"There is a concern as well. Population can be a boon, but it can be a burden as well. You have to feed everyone at the end of the day. This is why the population policy exists. So, to ensure that the population remains controlled and enough at the same time, every family should have three children, but not too many more than that. This is to ensure their upbringing is proper. This is something everyone should accept," Bhagwat emphasised.

The RSS chief observed a declining birth rate across all communities, noting it is more pronounced among Hindus due to historically lower rates.

"The birth rate is decreasing for all communities, and it is more visible for Hindus because it was always low. In other communities, it was higher but is now decreasing. This is nature's way: when resources decrease and populations rise, it happens," he said.

He urged society to prepare the younger generation for this norm, promoting it as a balanced response to resource constraints and demographic shifts.

