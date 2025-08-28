Mohan Bhagwat flags conversion, infiltration as causes of demographic change

New Delhi, Aug 28 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday stressed that families should have “three children” to avoid population decline and maintain demographic balance.

Speaking on Day 3 of the RSS Centenary Lecture Series at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi, Bhagwat outlined three factors contributing to demographic imbalance -- religious conversions, illegal infiltration, and declining fertility rates.

“Scriptures and medical experts say if birth rates fall below three, populations decline. All over the world, countries and societies ensure the rate stays above three. It is important for the health of both parents and children, and for maintaining societal balance,” Bhagwat said.

He cautioned that conversion remains a major concern. “Conversion is one of the reasons behind population imbalance. Even in Islam, some Ulemas told me such a conversion is prohibited. The Church also does not permit conversion. Religion should be personal, not a tool for altering numbers,” he remarked.

On the question of infiltration, Bhagwat clarified that DNA similarity does not justify illegal entry. “Yes, our DNA is the same. But there is a system. One should come with permission. Illegal infiltration must be stopped. Otherwise, it creates secular and social issues. If employment is to be given, it should be given to our own citizens, including Muslim citizens of India,” he said.

Bhagwat also linked demographic changes to historical upheavals. “Demographic imbalance has consequences. Partition was one such result. This is not unique to India—it has happened in Timor, Indonesia and elsewhere. Numbers are not the only issue, intent matters too,” he emphasised.

The RSS chief’s comments are likely to trigger fresh debate, especially his prescription of “three children” as a demographic safeguard, tying population concerns with issues of conversion and illegal migration.

RSS Chief Bhagwat also stressed that this approach fosters well-adjusted individuals and stronger family units. He called on all Indian couples to aim for three children "in the interest of the nation," while cautioning against excessive growth.

"There is a concern as well. Population can be a boon, but it can be a burden as well. You have to feed everyone at the end of the day. This is why the population policy exists. So, to ensure that the population remains controlled and enough at the same time, every family should have three children, but not too many more than that. This is to ensure their upbringing is proper. This is something everyone should accept," Bhagwat emphasised.

The RSS chief observed a declining birth rate across all communities, noting it is more pronounced among Hindus due to historically lower rates.

"The birth rate is decreasing for all communities, and it is more visible for Hindus because it was always low. In other communities, it was higher but is now decreasing. This is nature's way: when resources decrease and populations rise, it happens," he said.

He urged society to prepare the younger generation for this norm, promoting it as a balanced response to resource constraints and demographic shifts.

