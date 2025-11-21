Mohan Bhagwat urges social unity at Manipur tribal leadership meet, says fraternity Bharat's 'true dharma'

Imphal, Nov 21 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday called for social unity during a Janajati (tribal) leadership meet in Manipur's capital Imphal. The RSS chief interacted with Janajati leaders on the second day of his three-day visit to the state and appealed for strengthening unity and character-building to ensure lasting peace, harmony and progress in the region as well as the nation.

A traditional Manipuri lunch was organised at the RSS centre 'Bhaskara Prabha' in Imphal as part of the event, where over 200 leaders representing various Janajati communities of Manipur joined Bhagwat, reflecting the essence of Samajik Samarasata -- social equality and mutual respect. Addressing the gathering, he reiterated that RSS is a purely social organisation dedicated to strengthening society.

"RSS is not against anybody; it is not formed to destroy, but to fulfill society. Leaders, politics, governments, and even divine incarnations are supportive forces, but what society truly needs is unity," he said.

The RSS chief added that the Sangh neither engages in politics nor remote-controls any organisation.

"RSS works only through friendship, affection and social harmony," he said. Emphasising Bharat’s civilisational continuity, he noted that studies indicate the genetic and cultural DNA of the people of Bharat has remained one for over 40,000 years.

"We are united because of our shared consciousness. Despite our beautiful diversity, we belong to one civilisational family. Unity does not demand uniformity," he observed.

Quoting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Bhagwat said the Constitutional principles of liberty, equality and fraternity are rooted in Gautam Buddha's teachings and can flourish only when fraternity -- the feeling of oneness -- is strong.

"Many nations failed despite having liberty and equality because they lacked fraternity. But fraternity is dharma for Bharat."

Explaining that the RSS was not created as a reaction to any external force but to address internal disunity, he recalled Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar's resolve to unite society. "RSS is a man-making and character-building movement," he said, encouraging everyone to visit shakhas to understand how the Sangh works on the ground.

Bhagwat said anyone working for the betterment of society with commitment to Bharatiya civilisation is already an undeclared swayamsevak.

"RSS people are baggage-free; we want nothing but a good society," he remarked.

On issues raised by Janajati leaders, he assured them that their concerns are national concerns. He emphasised self-reliance and solutions within the Constitutional framework. "Issues in a family must be solved within the family. Dialogue must be based on oneness, not contractual bargaining," he said, also pointing out that several regional issues and divisions have historical roots in colonial policies.

Calling manushya-nirman -- the building of responsible, ethical and socially conscious individuals — the foundation of national transformation, Bhagwat highlighted the ongoing Sadbhavana Baithaks and the Sangh’s Panch Parivartan initiatives. These include Samajik Samarasata (social harmony without discrimination), Kutumb Prabodhan (strengthening family values), Paryavaran Sanrakshan (environment conservation), Swabodh (civilisational awareness) and Nagarik Kartavya (civic duties).

He urged Janajati leaders to take pride in indigenous traditions, languages and scripts, and embrace a swadeshi lifestyle rooted in cultural identity.

"Other nations are now looking towards Bharat for guidance and civilisational alternatives. We must build a strong Rashtra, and RSS will continue to work tirelessly for it," he said. The historic dialogue among Janajati leaders and the community meal concluded with a message of cultural unity and collective responsibility, demonstrating the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" in action.

Separately, while interacting with youth leaders in Imphal, Bhagwat urged the younger generation to recognise that Bharat is not a nation born in recent centuries but an ancient, continuous civilisation.

He noted that epics such as the Ramayana and the Mahabharata reference regions like Manipur, Brahmadesh and even present-day Afghanistan, highlighting Bharat's vast cultural and spiritual footprint.

"Hindu civilisation stands on acceptance, mutual respect and a deep sense of shared consciousness. Our diversity is our strength because dharma unites us at the core," he said, calling upon youth to take pride in their identity and lead with cultural confidence.

Encouraging youth participation in nation-building, he said RSS shakhas aim to shape responsible, capable and selfless citizens who contribute their skills and talent for the country. True progress, he said, moves from individual excellence to collective growth and transformation of systems. Warning against extreme materialism and self-centredness, he emphasised that strong families and value-based upbringing are crucial for a strong nation.

"Young minds must rise above selfish ambitions. When Bharat rises, the world rises. Our duty is to stay united and awakened, as one society, with one resolve," he said.

Bhagwat arrived in Imphal on a three-day visit on Thursday, his first since ethnic hostility broke out in the state in May 2023.

A state RSS functionary said the visit to Manipur is part of the organisation's nationwide centenary celebrations. A warm reception was accorded to Mohan Bhagwat at Imphal airport after he arrived following a four-day visit to Assam.

