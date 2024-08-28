Mohan Bhagwat's Security Upgraded: RSS Chief Gets Z+ Plus Protection On Level With Amit Shah

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has elevated the security level for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat from 'Z+' armed protection to the more comprehensive Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) protocol. This upgrade aligns Bhagwat's security with that of Home Minister Amit Shah. The enhancement includes increasing the security measures provided by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Bhagwat is now one of 10 individuals receiving 'Z+' armed protection from the CISF, which currently safeguards a total of 200 protectees.

According to officials, the decision to upgrade the security was based on a new threat assessment report from the Intelligence Bureau, which was submitted to the MHA on August 16. Previously, the ASL protocol was only used during Bhagwat's visits to particularly sensitive locations. The recent security boost comes in response to new evaluations that identified vulnerabilities, especially in states with non-BJP governments.

The intelligence report highlighted threats from various groups, including radical Islamist factions, and indicated an increased risk to Bhagwat. Consequently, the MHA has designated him as an "ASL protectee," necessitating intensified security measures. All states and Union Territories have been informed of this upgrade. Under the ASL protocol, local agencies, including district administrations, police, and health departments, are required to collaborate to ensure Bhagwat's safety and security.