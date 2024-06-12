Mohan Charan Majhi Swearing-in Ceremony: Odisha's First BJP CM Takes Oath, KV Singh Deo, Pravati Parida Sworn-In As Deputies

BJP's tribal leader and four-time MLA Mohan Charan Majhi took oath as Chief Minister of Odisha today. The swearing-in ceremony took place at around 5 pm at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. Mohan Majhi is BJP's first Chief Minister in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a number of Union Ministers and chief ministers of several states ruled by the BJP attended the event.

Senior BJP leader and Patnagarh MLA KV Singh Deo and debutant from Nimapara assembly segment Pravati Parida took oath as deputy chief ministers.Governor Rabghubar Das administered the oath of secrecy and office to them at Janata Maidan.This is the first time that a BJP government has been formed in the eastern state.Apart from Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram, Ashwini Vaishnaw and others attended the ceremony.After 24 years of the BJD's Naveen Patnaik as the chief minister, Odisha is set to see a new leader at the helm with the BJP naming Mohan Majhi as its pick. In the recently concluded state Assembly election, the BJP won 78 of the 147 seats, while the BJD bagged 51 seats.

