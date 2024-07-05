Mohan Lal Lather appointed Rajasthan Chief Information Commissioner

Jaipur, July 5 Mohan Lal Lather, a 1987 batch IPS officer, was on Friday appointed Rajasthan's Chief Information Commissioner by the Bhajanlal Sharma government.

Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday issued orders to appoint Lather as CIC, and Suresh Chand Gupta, Mahendra Kumar Parikh and Tikaram Sharma as Information Commissioners.

Governor Mishra has appointed the abovementioned persons under the posts of Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioner of the state for three years from the date of assuming office or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Lather had also served as DGP under the Gehlot government. After retirement, he was appointed Information Commissioner by the Gehlot government. Now, he has been given the responsibility of CIC.

