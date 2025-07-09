Mohan Yadav cabinet approves 'Rs 250 Raksha Bandhan gift' for 1.27 crore MP women

Bhopal, July 9 In a festive gesture ahead of Raksha Bandhan, the Madhya Pradesh state cabinet on Wednesday approved an additional Rs 250 as a “special gift” for 1.27 crore women beneficiaries under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

This bonus, termed as ‘Raksha Bandhan Shagun’, raises the total monthly assistance to Rs 1,500 for the month of August 2025.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav had earlier made the announcement during a public event in Bargi, Jabalpur, where he also reiterated the government’s commitment to gradually increasing the monthly aid to Rs 3,000.

“They will get Rs 250 this Raksha Bandhan, the cabinet has cleared the proposal,” Rajendra Shukla, Deputy Chief Minister, said here after the Cabinet meeting, adding, “The additional Rs 250 is intended to help women celebrate the occasion with dignity and joy.”

The Ladli Behna Yojana, launched in June 2023, aims to empower married women aged 21 to 60 through direct financial support. Initially offering Rs 1,000 per month, the scheme saw an increase to Rs 1,250 during Raksha Bandhan 2023.

With the latest enhancement, the state continues its push to strengthen women’s economic independence and social security.

During the event, Dr Yadav transferred Rs 2,080 crore to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries as part of the scheme’s 25th instalment.

He emphasised that the welfare of women remains a top priority for the government, describing the Ladli Behna Yojana as a transformative initiative that has already disbursed over Rs 28,000 crore since its inception.

The Raksha Bandhan festival, celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravana, symbolises the bond between brothers and sisters.

Dr Yadav had also highlighted his government’s plans to integrate the Ladli Behna Yojana with national schemes like the Atal Pension Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Bima Yojana, aiming to ensure long-term financial stability for women across the state.

