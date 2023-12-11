Mohan Yadav replaces Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

Ending days of speculation over the next chief minister, the BJP has picked Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav to be the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. A three-time MLA from the Ujjain district, the appointment of Mr Yadav, 58, has been widely seen as the end of the political road (at least in the state) for his predecessor, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The BJP, in a bid to contain ambitions and soothe ruffled feathers ahead of next year's Lok Sabha election, has also named two deputy chief ministers - Jagdish Deora and Rajesh Shukla.

He became MLA for the first time in 2013 from Ujjain Dakshin seat. In 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, he was once again elected and became MLA from Ujjain Dakshin seat. He served as Education Minister of MP. On 2 July 2020 he took the oath as cabinet minister[5] in the Madhya Pradesh Government headed by Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. On 11th December 2023 BJP announced him as the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Several names including incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Prahlad Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, VD Sharma and Kailash Vijayvargiya were doing the rounds. The selection of new chief minister in Madhya Pradesh comes a day after the BJP named Vishnu Deo Sai as its CM in Chhattisgarh.