Mohan Yadav sworn in as MP CM with 2 Deputies Shukla and Devda

Bhopal, Dec 13 Mohan Yadav -- three-time BJP MLA from Ujjain South, was sworn in as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

BJP legislators Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla were also sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The oath taking ceremony was conducted by Governor Mangubhai Patel at Bhopal's Motilal Nehru stadium.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP's national president J. P. Nadda attended the occasion.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and some other senior BJP leaders were also present on the occasion.

With this, Yadav became the 19th CM of Madhya Pradesh, who replaced former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who ruled the state for over 16 years.

The BJP won 163 out of 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress which had emerged as winner with 114 seats in 2018, reduced to 66.

Barring a 15-month stint of Congress in 2018-2020, the BJP has ruled MP since 2003 without interruption. Much of that was under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, whose time as a CM also came to an end, for now, with Yadav’s elevation.

