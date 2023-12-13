Mohan Yadav takes oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi attend swearing-in event

Mohan Yadav, former education minister and three-time MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain South, took oath as the chief minister at Bhopal’s Lal Parade Ground. Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda will be sworn is as his deputies. Mohan Yadav won from the Ujjain Dakshin constituency by a margin of 12,941 votes. Yadav has previously won from this constituency in 2013 and 2018. He also served as a Cabinet minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government. He is also known for his contribution to Madhya Pradesh's higher education sector as the Higher Education Minister. Associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he is known for having an aggressive stance on issues of Hindutva. He has also worked on the issue of Bangladeshi immigrants and spread awareness regarding the same throughout the country.The saffron party won Madhya Pradesh assembly election with a landslide majority as it won 163 seats in the 230-member assembly whereas the Congress finished at 66 seats.

Meanwhile, a day after BJP elected Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, the Congress slammed the party and alleged that there were some serious allegations against Yadav including "large-scale manipulation" in the Ujjain Master Plan. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, levelled some serious allegations against Mohan Yadav and said, “Eight days after the election results, BJP elected the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, a person against whom there are many serious allegations including large-scale manipulation in the Ujjain Master Plan.” Just ahead of the assembly polls in November, the Congress had alleged that a parcel of land reserved for use in the Simhastha Mela had been de-reserved and its land use changed from agricultural to residential. Yadav, his wife and sister apparently own land in that parcel.