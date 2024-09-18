Mohan Yadav urges Madhya Pradesh Chief Justice to hear 3-yr-old girl's rape case in fast-track court

Bhopal, Sep 18 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has urged the Madhya Pradesh Chief Justice to conduct a trial in the case pertaining to the rape of a three-year-old minor girl by her school teacher in a fast-track court and hand rigorous punishment to the accused.

In a video message, CM Yadav said: "The incident is shocking and condemnable. I have asked the Chief Secretary to urge the Chief Justice of MP High Court to hear this case in a fast track court. I assure that the accused would be given exemplary punishment."

The Chief Minister said this while responding to the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl by a school teacher at a private school in the state capital Bhopal.

The accused teacher, identified as Kasim Rehan, was arrested after a team of doctors confirmed the sexual assault of the victim, Bhopal Police Commissioner, Harinarayanchari Mishra told IANS on Wednesday.

"Upon receiving a complaint, a medical test on the victim was conducted, which confirmed the sexual assault. Subsequently, the accused has been arrested from the school premises," Mishra said.

Police said the incident occurred on September 16 (Monday). However, it came to light after victim's parents lodged a complaint at Kamla Nagar police station on Wednesday.

Sources told IANS that before filing a complaint at the police station, the victim's parents approached the school management and demanded action against the accused teacher.

However, no action was initiated, and then she turned to the police station.

"When the girl returned home from school, she complained about pain in her private parts. Her mother noticed blood oozing from her private parts. Subsequently, she took her to the police station and lodged a complaint," a police officer said.

The police eventually went to the school, conducted an initial probe into the matter and recorded the statements of the staff.

Thereafter, they apprehended the accused teacher for further investigation.

An FIR has been lodged under the POCSO Act and the probe is underway. The victim is currently undergoing treatment, the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor